City strives to prepare Albuquerque’s homeless for upcoming cold snap

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) – The storm headed for Albuquerque will bring freezing temperatures Wednesday night, and the City is doing all it can to get homeless people off the street and into the shelter.

Albuquerque police were at Los Altos Park clearing out the tent city and passing out resource cards, giving the homeless information on where they can seek shelter during the upcoming cold snap.

“The emergency shelter will be open 24/7 today, Thursday, Friday so people can be there. Right now it’s pretty cold,” says Carol Pierce, the Director of Family and Community Services for the City of Albuquerque.

KRQE News 13’s cameras caught multiple people packing up their camp after being asked by police to move along. They say they asked at least seven people to leave and made one felony arrest.

Officers say they hope the people who had been staying at Los Altos go to the Westside Shelter, but sometimes, they’d rather be on the streets.

A supervisor at the Steelbridge Women in Crisis Center says she’s heard tons of reasons why they don’t want to go to a shelter.

“A lot of times, people don’t go to a shelter because, well, they have rules there or they feel like people judge them,” says Leona Trujillo, a Supervisor at Steelbridge Women in Crisis Center.

The City says it expects to see anywhere from 350 to 400 people staying at the Westside Shelter on Wednesday night. In anticipation of the incoming storm, buses started picking people up at 2:00 p.m. at Coronado Park. That’s two hours earlier than usual.

The Westside Shelter expects the number of people staying there to be the highest it’s seen since the coldest night last winter.