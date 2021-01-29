City, Silver Horizons holds drive-thru grocery pickup for seniors

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) – Local seniors received free groceries Friday. The county and Silver Horizons held a drive-thru grocery pickup event in the South Valley Friday morning. The event was for low incomes residents, 50 years old or older. Organizers saw around 300 cars. The boxes were filled with items like fresh produce, meats, and canned items, and protein drinks.

“They get a whole variety, we try to get them complete meals so they can make any meals they want to,” said John Paterson with Silver Horizons. Organizers say they plan to hold more events throughout February and March. They also do home deliveries.

Silver Horizons says to call 505-884-3881 to learn more about home delivery. They also say to leave a message with your name and telephone number and a volunteer will return your call within 24 to 48 hours. According to the Silver Horizons website, seniors who qualify receive free groceries once a month.