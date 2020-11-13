City shows off new fire station

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) – The city of Albuquerque is showing off its newest fire station. Fire Station 9 at Menaul and Eubank has been completely rebuilt. The old station which sat across the street was one of the oldest in the city. The new station now houses a rescue, a pumper, and a ladder truck, making it the eighth ladder company in the city. Even some retirees came out to see it.

“It’s always an exciting time to get a new station, they get a new house, so to speak, this one is unusual when built right across the street from the old station, try to get 50 years and this one will stand up to the task,” said President of AFD Retirees Association Kerry Horton. One of the most eye-catching additions is the Phoenix sculpture that now sits outside. It was part of the 1% for the arts program; It is one of the busier fire stations in the city.

