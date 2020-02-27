City shows off improved lighting at two community centers

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) – We’re getting a look at the difference new lighting is making at Albuquerque’s community centers.

City officials shared drone videos showing the upgraded lighting at North Domingo Baca and Manzano Mesa Multigenerational Centers.

They plan to eventually replace the lighting at all of their community centers and city facilities. They say it’ll cut costs, improve safety and make Albuquerque greener.

“Light distribution itself helps with more visibility, the color renderings for the LED provides more color visibility on public, so they can see the color of the car, all of these aspects add up to help the public be more safe and more secure,” said City of Albuquerque Energy Specialist Saif Ismail.

The next community center they’re planning to upgrade is Barelas Community.