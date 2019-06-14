City settles with family of man shot by police for $3.75 million

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) – The City of Albuquerque will pay out $3.75 million to the man left disabled after being shot by police.

Then-20-year-old Rodrigo Garcia was fleeing in a stolen vehicle in May 2015 with officers in pursuit. As he ran through a fence an officer went down, and she and others opened fire on the vehicle.

An estimated 82 shots were fired. Garcia was hit seven times. Garcia’s attorneys say the officers didn’t render aid for 90 minutes, resulting in a severe brain injury.

They sued, claiming excessive force. The city confirms it settled with the family earlier this month.

Police did have prior contact with Garcia before the shooting, including the night before when they say he rammed a police cruiser, while also in a stolen vehicle.