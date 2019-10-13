City settles lawsuit over falling light pole

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) – The City of Albuquerque is paying out thousands to an Albuquerque driver who says a light pole came crashing down on his car.

The light pole is owned by the city and maintained by PNM. The man claims both groups were negligent and should have done a better job of keeping the public safe.

According to the lawsuit, the plaintiff was driving northbound on Juan Tabo in February of 2017, when a light pole fell on the roof of his Toyota 4-Runner, bounced on the hood of the SUV, causing him to drive over a curb, hit a tree, and smash into a wall.

The driver said the city and PNM failed to warn motorists of the unstable light pole, and did not inspect it regularly. The settlement states that the city received a notice prior to the incident that light poles on that street were unstable, as another light pole fell in the same area a week or two earlier.

The man says in addition to the car damage, he suffered physical injuries and a loss of income. A list of city settlements states the city paid him about $13,000.

PNM said it would not comment on legal actions, and the city’s Department of Municipal Development said the settlement speaks for itself.