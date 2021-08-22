City sees uptick in recycling during pandemic

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) – Recycling dos and don’ts. A lot of people are unsure of what they can put in their blue bin. Now, Keep Albuquerque Beautiful is working to show people what is allowed, to cut back on contamination.

According to the city, the number of people recycling went up during the pandemic. Last year, between April and December the city says they saw a 10% increase, but they say about 35% of the items placed in the recycling bin are actually trash.

Six months ago, the Solid Waste Department launched a new video series called Talkin’ Trash Tuesdays to highlight the dos and don’ts of recycling. In one of the more recent videos, the Solid Waste Department reminds people to throw trash bags in the garbage.

The city says they’ll continue finding new ways to educate residents about what you can and cannot recycle. They also have a ‘Recycle Coach App,’ that will help people understand what goes where.