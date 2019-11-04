City sees growth in summer programs, family participation

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) – The City of Albuquerque says it’s seeing more and more kids taking part in its programs after adding an additional million dollars into the budget for youth. The programs are created to keep kids off the streets, make friends and even learn new skills.

Just in the past two years, the city says they’re seeing an increase in programs and attendance across a number of departments. They credit a bigger budget for the increase.

“We have increased all of our youth programs, basically across the board, between departments,” said Cristin Chavez-Smith with the city’s Department of Family and Community Services. “The mayor, actually last year, added $1 million to the budget, and this year, he added an additional $1 million to that million, so we’re up $2 million for all of our youth programs, which has really given us the capacity to grow, increase and do really amazing things.”

Many of these programs that saw growth this past summer include parks and pools, community centers, libraries and more. The city says they’re always brainstorming new programs to add in and see a high demand for teen-based programming.

“I think we’re always brainstorming new programs. We’re really trying to research how to better serve teens,” said Chavez-Smith. “Our teen nights really increased dramatically this summer so we know there’s a need to serve that population, in particular, so those middle schoolers and high schoolers, getting them a safe place to be, especially in the evenings.”

Chavez-Smith says they are already getting ready for the 2020 summer season. They will officially start planning in January after the holidays.

“We want to see growth every summer. We want to be able to see growth in our programs but also in our partnerships,” said Chavez-Smith. “We might hit capacity at some of our facilities but we have so many great partners in the city, other organizations that we can work with. I’m really excited to see what happens for next summer.”

The city is also preparing to release the ‘State of the Summer’ which will give an idea of how the 2019 summer season did and which programs saw the most attendance.