City seeks to grow Adopt-a-Median program

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) – The city has spent millions over the years to add more medians around the city with more landscaping.

It’s taking more and more work to maintain them, so the city wants help from people like Jeff Gittleman and Susie Dilts, who have helped transform a median outside their Nob Hill-area house from what it was more than 30 years ago.

“Pretty much some lillies and dirt, I believe, and that’s how we inherited it as a blank slate,” Gittleman said.

They’ve spread mulch, planted flowers and picked up trash at the median near Lomas and Carlisle for decades through the city’s adopt-a-median program.

“Because we love our neighborhood!” Dilts exclaimed.

It’s a big help to the city’s Solid Waste Department, which oversees medians around town. The department said it currently has 130 employees checking on Albuquerque’s 600 acres of medians about once every week or two.

“If we were to maintain all medians throughout the whole city, we would at least have to triple our staff,” Solid Waste Director Matthew Whelan said.

Crews are now hanging signs encouraging people to adopt a median to let businesses and neighborhoods know there are still plenty of them needing some love and attention.

“The expectations are that they’ll clear it for litter [and] that they’ll go out there at least once a week, maybe more,” Whelan explained.

Dilts and Gittleman requested the city take back oversight of their median two years ago.

“I think it needed a little more of a professional look, a little more professional management, and I think it was time to retire and move on to our next stage,” Gittleman said.

Next week, Solid Waste will recognize the couple, who recommend more people volunteer like they did.

“There’s nothing more rewarding than seeing things grow, evolve and change,” Gittleman said.

Solid Waste said it has about 12 groups that have adopted medians and its goal is to double that over the next year. They’re asking for a commitment of two years.

Whelan said the cost associated with adopting a median is the time to clean, plant, and let the city know if the area needs extra attention.

Solid Waste will provide the plants and tools. For more information about the program, click here.