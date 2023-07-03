ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) – It’s an “eastern gateway” in and out of Albuquerque, and now, the city has its eyes set on the rundown area. They’re trying to pinpoint concerns and priorities in how to fix it up.

Its vacant lots have neighbors that want change, and recently, the city has started a process with hopes of coming up with a plan to address it.

“I think it’s really good that they’re coming out to meet us and doing some surveys to come and get our opinions on these local areas because, you know, it is our area, as the people,” said an anonymous resident.

Neighbors in the Four Hills area are reacting to the city’s effort to spruce up the so-called “East Gateway Community.” The process started in May and covers Old Route 66 along Central, which is east of Wyoming and near the Kirtland Air Force Base.

“Intended to be kind of like a wellness check at the doctor. Let’s see how things are before there are issues or if there are issues we need to get caught up on. Let’s make sure we’re checking in with every community in Albuquerque on a regular schedule,” explained CABQ Planning Department Principal Planner Rebecca Bolen.

Over the next four years, the city is checking in with every neighborhood to make an action plan.

The “East Gateway Area” is the only neighborhood they’re focusing on this year. Home to a movie theatre and a couple of grocery stores, the East Gateway along Central gets tons of traffic. However, it also has a lot of empty buildings that neighbors want to be revitalized.

One resident, who didn’t want to go on camera, said the city’s effort to make a plan is a good step in the right direction.

“It’s really nice to see some effort being put into the communities, maybe even if it’s just starting with these surveys, and then maybe there’s going to be action afterward,” said the anonymous resident.

The Planning Department is now taking a series of surveys to get people’s feedback about the area. That part of the process will close on August 11.