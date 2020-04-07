Live Now
City seeks proposals for Rail Yard entrance redevelopment

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) – The city is looking for creative and innovative ways to redevelop the Rail Yards north entrance. Officials are calling on real estate developers and businesses to share their ideas for the area. That includes the Firehouse, Waste and Paint Room, Pattern House and other areas.

“The Rail Yards redevelopment is the definition of a public-private partnership, pulling neighborhoods, government, developers and local business together to reinvigorate a thriving, vibrant community in ways that celebrate our unique culture and history,” said Mayor Tim Keller in a press release. “During this tough time, projects like these serve as a bolster for our local economy.”

