Live Now
President Trump holds first in-person rally since March in Tulsa

City seeks input on what the public wants done with Oñate statue

Local News

by:

Posted: / Updated:

A City of Albuquerque crew removes the Juan de Oñate statue on Tuesday, June 16, 2020. (KRQE)

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) – The City is calling on the community to determine the future of the controversial statue outside the Albuquerque Museum nearly a week after it sparked a violent protest.

On Monday night, a crowd tried to topple the statue of Conquistador Juan De Oñate over his legacy of violence toward Native Americans. A fight later broke out, as one man shot and wounded a protester. The City removed the figure and now, they want the public’s input on what to do next.

“We want you to join us, come and be part of this, there’s a lot of things to talk about, understand, listen to, share,” Shelle Sanchez, Director of Cultural Services said. Community members interested in participating can email their contact information to cultureabq@cabq.gov.

New Mexico Coronavirus Resources

Copyright 2020 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Stay Alert | Coronavirus Updates

Virus
News

App
Upates

Email
Updates

Coronavirus
Resources

Latest Video

Now Trending on KRQE.com

Video Forecast

Connor's Saturday Evening Forecast

Thumbnail for the video titled "Connor's Saturday Evening Forecast"
More Weather Video Forecast
Albuquerque Hourly Forecast

Don't Miss

More Don't Miss