City seeks input on what the public wants done with Oñate statue

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) – The City is calling on the community to determine the future of the controversial statue outside the Albuquerque Museum nearly a week after it sparked a violent protest.
On Monday night, a crowd tried to topple the statue of Conquistador Juan De Oñate over his legacy of violence toward Native Americans. A fight later broke out, as one man shot and wounded a protester. The City removed the figure and now, they want the public’s input on what to do next.
“We want you to join us, come and be part of this, there’s a lot of things to talk about, understand, listen to, share,” Shelle Sanchez, Director of Cultural Services said. Community members interested in participating can email their contact information to cultureabq@cabq.gov.
