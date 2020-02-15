City seeks artists for ten new murals

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) – A number of Albuquerque walls are about to get a lot more colorful.

It’s a partnership between the city and ‘MurosABQ’ an organization that showcases public art around the town and helps connect artists with sites seeking art. For the ‘mural-love’ project, the city has selected ten sites for new murals.

“It gives artists an opportunity to showcase their work. We have an amazing amount of talent in this town and a lot of them are struggling to make a living,” said Sandy Hill.

Now they’re looking for artists to propose designs for those blank walls like the John Marshall Health and Social Services Center in east downtown.

“Artists have creative range, we don’t have any themes identified for any of these sites. that’s what makes this call really unique and exciting because we are not prescribing any sort of set ideas,” said Sherri Brueggemann.

Other locations include Civic Plaza, the BMX Complex near Isotopes Park and community centers around town. The project is funded by the city’s One Percent for Art Program, along with the state legislature.

To get involved or for more information, click here.