City seeks artists for Martin Luther King Jr. memorial mural

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) – The City of Albuquerque is looking to celebrate Martin Luther King Jr. with a new mural. The city is calling on artists interested in creating a mural dedicated to the civil rights leader.
The mural is expected to go downtown along the walls of the underpass on Tijeras beneath the railroad tracks, which is right next to the Martin Luther King Jr. Memorial. The deadline to be considered is at 11:59 p.m. Sunday, February 14. According to a news release, the mural is expected to have a 3-5 year lifespan.
Project Timeline:
- Artists’ submissions must be uploaded as one document at the City of Albuquerque Public Art upload website by 11:59 pm Sunday, February 14, 2021.
- Up to five (5) finalists for the mural site will be selected by Friday, February 26, 2021.
- Up to 5 finalists will be notified in early March 2021 and receive design stipends of $500.
- Finalist proposals are due by Monday, March 22, 2021.
- From the finalists, a mural design will be selected by Monday, April 21, 2021, and artists will be notified by April 26, 2021.
- The selected artist(s) should be able to begin painting at the site in early May 2021 with COVID safe practices.