City seeks artists for Martin Luther King Jr. memorial mural

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) – The City of Albuquerque is looking to celebrate Martin Luther King Jr. with a new mural. The city is calling on artists interested in creating a mural dedicated to the civil rights leader.

The mural is expected to go downtown along the walls of the underpass on Tijeras beneath the railroad tracks, which is right next to the Martin Luther King Jr. Memorial. The deadline to be considered is at 11:59 p.m. Sunday, February 14. According to a news release, the mural is expected to have a 3-5 year lifespan.

Project Timeline: