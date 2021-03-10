City seeking public input on Walker Property in Wells Park

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) – The City of Albuquerque is asking residents to weigh-in on proposed concepts for the Walker Property located between 5th Street and 6th Street NW and Summer Ave and Rosemont Ave NW. Last year, the city bought the property just north of the Wells Park Community Center. After speaking with the community, they’ve come up with the following four proposed concepts for the land:

Concept 1: ‘The City Park’ A multi-functional hardscape court is placed at the center of the Walker Property, surrounded by rings of spaces for gathering, playing, and getting active. Space would be reserved near the existing Johnny Tapia Community Center for a potential teen center, subject to funding, and the road between the two sites could be gated off for special events.

Concept 2: ‘The Promenade’ Activity areas stretched out along a center linear plaza space, with a potential teen center anchoring the space. Features along the central space include a food truck area, a signature playground, and new fitness areas.

Concept 3: ‘Mega Court’ With places abounding to roll, bounce, flex, and dangle residents can get active or kick back and watch the commotion from a shady refuge with a treat from the food and drink vendors. A tree-lined walkway dotted with artwork and additional basketball courts link the new development to the existing site features.

Concept 4: ‘The Great Lawn’ Drawing upon the vibrancy of the neighborhood, a potential teen center, subject to funding, and café plaza are placed along the historic Mountain Road and connected length-wise through the center of the site by a lawn, flanked by an event and marketplace, food and fitness. The site is anchored at its north by a small housing cluster and contemporary, art-filled plaza space.



“Wells Park is one of the oldest neighborhoods in Albuquerque, and we are continuing to make history happen with this community-driven project. It is so important that we hear from folks living in Wells Park about their visions for this vacant site so we can work towards making it a reality,” said Mayor Tim Keller in a news release.

Residents have until March 24 to review the concepts and take the updated survey. The city also says printed versions of the survey will be made available for pickup at local businesses around Wells Park.