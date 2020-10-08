City seeking ideas for newly acquired Walker Property in Wells Park

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) – Parks and Rec is inviting the community to come out and share their ideas for a vacant property near downtown Albuquerque. The city recently bought what’s known as the Walker Property, just north of the Wells Park Community Center, which they say could be turned into a park or other community facilities.

“There is so much potential for this property in the middle of one of Albuquerque’s historic neighborhoods,” stated Dave Simon in a news release, Director of Parks and Recreation. “Participating in these activities and providing us with feedback will help us capture the vision of the people who live and work here.”

On Oct. 17, city staff will be at the property with a giant chalkboard to gather feedback. Then on Oct. 20, they will hold a virtual public meeting. Anyone is welcomed to join and members of the public can also fill out a survey online.

