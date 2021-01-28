City seeking creative content for public access channels

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) – The City of Albuquerque is looking for new content for public access channels. The city’s Cultural Services Department is asking creative professionals to submit ideas for original and engaging content. They’re asking that it be ready to-air and stream on the city’s public access channels, social media, and other digital platforms. The deadline to submit is Friday, Feb. 12.

The city says limited projects will be approved and qualified applicants should adhere to current health orders. Awarded stipends ranging from $500 to $2,500 will be awarded to Albuquerque content creators and media makers. The city says final versions of programs should be 15 to 60 minutes in length. Pitches can be sent here.

According to a news release, the city is looking for content in the following categories:

Category 1 – Storytelling: Documentary-style visual storytelling about Albuquerque – productions that tell the story of local people, places, history, etc.

Category 2- Educational Content: Educational videos go beyond merely informing the viewer – these videos go deeper into the “why” in addition to just the “what.” Examples of educational videos include: