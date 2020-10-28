City says Westside shelter, 2 hotels open for homeless during storm

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) – The City of Albuquerque is making sure the homeless have a safe place to go during the winter storm. The mayor announced Tuesday that the Westside shelter as well as all the transit routes to it are fully operational. The site will also offer food.

The city says it was able to open the Westside homeless shelter just before the storm hit which was forced to close due to a COVID-19 outbreak. The mayor also announced the two city hotels would be available for the homeless looking to escape the cold.

“We have one hotel that’s being used for overflow and certain medical needs, and now we have a second one. So literally, a day before the storm hit, we were able to accept anyone who needed a place to be warm and safe and sleep for the night,” said Mayor Tim Keller.

With more snow on the way, the city is encouraging anyone experiencing homelessness to go to the Westside shelter.

