ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) – “If you’ve driven it you’ll notice it’s a little bit like a roller coaster, kind of goes up and down.” Driving eastbound on San Antonio in Albuquerque can be a bumpy ride, but it’s not from your typical wear and tear.

“That area was built on an old landfill and we are finding there are pockets of subsidence related to that landfill that has created a problem with the road,” Jennifer Morrow, the Deputy Director of the city’s Municipal Development Department, said.

She’s talking about the old San Antonio Landfill that operated from 1968 to 1970. While it’s been closed for decades, the problems persist. “We seen it start to occur and it’s gradually getting worse so this is where we thought it’s time to step in before it degraded the roadway to the point that we were going to have to replace the pavement due to the subsidence,” Morrow said.

That’s why the city is fixing the road along San Antonio between San Pedro and Louisiana. In fact, crews were out there Wednesday working, bringing traffic down to one lane in the stretch.

And how they’re fixing the road is a first for the city. “Instead of trying to go in and rehabilitate the whole road, we’re working on a pilot project that involves a company called Uretek and they are actually injecting Polyurethane just into the pockets of subsidence,” Morrow said.

The technology has been used elsewhere in the state. “We are looking at this as a long-term solution. This has been tried even in New Mexico, the DOT did this on some areas of I-25 that had some subsidence issues, and they have had great results, and we’re hoping to see the same thing,” she said.

If the injections are successful, Morrow says they will keep doing it farther east on San Antonio until every last pocket is filled. The project is costing about a quarter of a million dollars. Both east and westbound lanes are expected to be done by the end of the month.