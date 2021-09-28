City rolls out Therapeutic Nature Kits for youth, foster children

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) – There’s a new therapeutic nature program aimed at helping kids in foster care. The city’s Parks and Recreation Department will be working with New Mexico Kids Matter to distribute 300 EcoCare Kits. The kits contain activities that the kids can work on with their court-appointed special advocate.

Those advocates help the judges decide what’s best for the children. “We want to put this healing power of nature to work to benefit our kids in Albuquerque, especially kids who have experienced trauma, or families that have been trauma affected,” said Dave Simon, with the Parks and Rec Department.

Some of the kits will also be given out by first responders to children in traumatic situations.