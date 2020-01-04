City reveals preliminary feedback on proposed homeless shelter location

Local News

by: KRQE Media

Posted: / Updated:

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) – The city has some preliminary feedback on its planned $14 million homeless shelter.

A new report details the city’s first community input meeting held on Dec. 14 at the convention center. Roughly 180 people attended the meeting with many agreeing on three potential locations for the center.

The groups decided the former Lovelace Hospital on Gibson, a site near UNM’s Health Sciences Center, and a location at Second Street and I-40 each meet common criteria on ease of access and having a low impact on the neighborhood.

The online survey of the locations will stay up through mid-January. To take the survey, click here.

Copyright 2020 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Now Trending on KRQE.com

Weather

More Weather Video Forecast

Don't Miss

More Don't Miss

The Series Ep2: Social Pressure ➞

Winter Weather Special ➞