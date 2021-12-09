City reminds community of Westside Emergency Housing Center as temperatures drop

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) – Officials are reminding people to use the Westside Emergency Housing Center during the cold snap. The City of Albuquerque reports in a news release that the shelter is open 24/7 and welcomes single men and women who are in need of a safe place to stay.

There are also shuttles to and from the shelter that are available from different locations around town. In 2018, the City expanded the Westside Emergency Housing Center into a year-round shelter and it now offers three meals a day.

KRQE News 13 asked how many people have been staying there on a nightly basis and the City says that number has been between 250 and 300 in the last few weeks.

Shuttle information can be found online at cabq.gov/wehc. The City reminds the community to call 311 if they see or know of someone in need.