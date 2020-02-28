City releases top three sites for new Gateway Center

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) – The city of Albuquerque has released its finalists for new homeless shelter.
The top three sites are the empty lot owned by the University of New Mexico near I-25 and Camino de Salud west of University Avenue, the former Lovelace Hospital on Gibson and Coronado Park near Third Street and I-40.
Out of the three sites, the city says the UNM owned site had the highest point total. Coronado Park scored 12 out of 18 with Lovelace scoring 11 out of 18, but beat out higher-scoring sites for its lot size, proximity and availability for development.
Friday Mayor Tim Keller and community leaders will discuss the Gateway Center and it’s possible locations.
Gateway Center Analysis of Public Input on Location Preferences
