City releases new numbers on e-scooters pilot program

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M (KRQE) - It's only been three weeks since the e-scooters have made their way to Albuquerque, KRQE News 13 has obtained the ridership numbers. A lot of them aren't getting much use.

"I think it's cool that they're here to help people move around," says Robert Hoberg.

Since "Spin" launched its e-scooters in Albuquerque last month, they're getting some use. "People are averaging about 525 trips per day. So, seven days a week, that accounts for about 9,500 scooter trips so far," says Brennon Williams, with the city's Planning & Zoning Department.

Planning & Zoning signed off on the agreement with "Spin," and they've been keeping track of the numbers. They show the 450 scooters are barely getting used once a day, on average.

Of course, Albuquerque has already seen a man try to steal a scooter, and a woman arrested for DWI on one. Even with the setbacks, Zagster, the company managing the scooters, says these types of problems happen. "What we've seen in Albuquerque is a very low rate of theft and misuse of the system," says Adrian Albus, the VP for Markets at Zagster.

According to the agreement between Zagster and the city, scooters found abandoned or improperly parked could lead to a $50 fine. The city says Zagster has been following the rules. "What we're seeing in Albuquerque is pretty much in line with what we're seeing in every other city we've been working with," says Albus.

So far, the city has approved 40 locations around the Central Corridor for the scooters to be deployed. The city says these locations need to be in line with the city's right of way requirements. "We want to make sure they're placed in, not only areas that are convenient for riders, but where they're placed, we want to make sure things like accessibility standards are maintained," says Williams.

KRQE News 13 asked Albuquerque police how many scooter related citations they've issued in the past few weeks, but they were not able to provide an answer.

Zagster says it will be dropping 300 more scooters here by the end of the month. The city gets a cut of the business, a dollar per ride. That averages out to $525 a day.