City releases new ART promotional video

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) – The city has unveiled a new video in another effort to get drivers ready for ART buses.

The promotion reminds people that you can only turn left or U-turn at traffic lights. You can’t cross double lines and you cannot drive in the bus-only lanes.

The city also held an open house by the university, where visitors got an inside look at the buses and learned about the stations’ amenities.

“A lot of our core audience is at UNM and CNM, so what we’re doing is wanting to bring to them and get people to take a look at what they’re going to be on in hopefully about another week,” ABQ Ride spokesman Rick DeReyes said.

ART buses will begin their routes on Nov. 30 with free rides until 2020.