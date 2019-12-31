City releases initial ART ridership numbers

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) – The city says it’s encouraged by ridership on the ART.

The route debuted one month ago. Monday, ridership numbers from automatic passenger counters became available. According to the city, ART ridership on Saturdays has averaged more than 6,700 riders.

Sundays are around 4,000 and weekdays have averaged around 8,100 riders. That’s up from 4,300 over the same period last year.

“I think it’s just the novelty. It’s a new system that’s out there. People want to know more about it. They see these big, nice-looking buses with the fancy artwork on the side, and they want to see what it does and see where it takes them, and I think from what we’ve seen people seem to be pretty pleased,” said Danny Holcomb, City of Albuquerque Transit Department Director.

Since ART debuted, rides have been free for everyone. Fares, as well as fines for driving in the ART lane, are set to go into effect on Thursday.

