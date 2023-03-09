ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) – The City of Albuquerque Forestry Division is relaunching its “Let’s Plant Albuquerque” campaign on Friday, March 10 – Arbor Day. They will be hosting a tree-planting event at El Dorado Park starting at 2:00 p.m.

New Mexico United players and kids from the United Academy will be on hand to plant trees. There will also be a tree giveaway for people in the community.