City refuses to cancel 'Drag Queen Storytime' despite some push back

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) - One group is trying to put a stop to the city's storytime event for kids at Albuquerque's main library and it's all because of who will be leading the event.

It's called "Drag Queen Storytime." It's an hour-long event the city helped plan to help celebrate pride month.

"This is the first time we've ever done Drag Queen Storytime sanctioned by the city, and it's going to be so much fun." Adrian Carver said.

Carver is the executive director at Equality New Mexico. He says the organization has been working with the city to bring this event to Albuquerque. Bunnie Cruse and Vanessa Patricks, two well-known drag queens in Albuquerque, will lead the event.

"They're both a lot of fun to watch and be entertained by," Carver said. "And that's what this is all about, making sure that young trans and queer people are entertained by people who look like them and reflect them."

However, not everyone is thrilled. Pat Davis, an openly gay city councilor, said his office received more than 500 faxes, emails, and comments on social media regarding the event.

"We're not doing it," he said.

The faith-based group, Family Policy Alliance of New Mexico, addressed the event on its website with a headline that reads "Protect Kids From Drag Queen Story Time." They're urging people to call the library demanding it cancels the event, calling it inappropriate.

"You don't want your kid to do to this, we'll give them some free pool passes, there are lot of other things to do in this city," Davis said. "But for a lot of families and a lot of kids it matters an awful lot to see their family represented in our city and in our city places, and I think it's okay that we make something special for them."

Therefore, the city said it has no plans to cancel.

"It's really sad and I wish that rather than using faith to discriminate, some of these groups would use their faith to support people of difference," Carver said.

Everyone is invited to attend the storytime. It's Saturday from 11 a.m. to noon. Carver said they hope to make it a regular event.

KRQE News 13 reached out to Family Policy of Alliance of New Mexico. A spokesperson said their executive director was out of state and would provide a statement. However, News 13 never received one.

