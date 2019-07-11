City receives proposals for former tallest building site

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) – Mayor Tim Keller quashed his predecessor’s big plans to put up the tallest building in Albuquerque. While the city is still looking for someone to develop the prime downtown lot, the new administration isn’t focused on Albuquerque’s skyline.

The city’s planning department said the tallest building in New Mexico could still be built in the lot off Third Street and Marquette in downtown, but that’s no longer the city’s priority for developers.

The city received three proposals by the April deadline.

“The proposal must include some sort of public amenity,” Interim Planning Director Brennon Williams said. “[It] might include something like a theater, some sort of a performance space.”

Former Mayor R.J. Berry had big plans with his Skyline Challenge, the winner was the so-called Symphony Tower. The 34-story project called for a lot of public subsidies and tax breaks. But, Mayor Tim Keller put a stop to the plans.

“I don’t think it’s important to have a tallest building. I think we need to use a metric that matters,” Keller told KRQE News 13 in October 2018.

“No longer is a central component to the [Request for Proposals] the tallest building in New Mexico,” Williams said Wednesday. “Businesses, retail is a possibility as well as residential.”

The planning department said while not required, it is still possible for the proposals to include a new tallest building.

The city isn’t saying just yet who submitted the proposals for the lot or what could be going there. The plans will first have to be presented to the city’s development commission at the end of August.

The mayor’s office wouldn’t comment on specifics of what it’s looking for outside of the public amenity component, saying it doesn’t want to compromise the RFP process.