City receives growing number of weed complaints

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) – It happens every spring and summer—homes overgrown with weeds. But this year has been worse than usual, and the number of complaints is way up. The city says it’s gotten almost twice as many complaints about weeds this year.

Most of the homes in the Ridgecrest Area are clean, clear of winds and have nice landscaping. However, there are a few homes that don’t match that pattern. Yards overgrown with weeds, some so bad you can’t even see the home itself. It’s those homes that are contributing to the large number of weed complaints to 311.

The city has received more than 4,600 complaints since January. That’s nearly double the number they received in the first six months of last year. Brennon Williams with the city’s Planning Department says that’s because of the amount of precipitation that Albuquerque received this past winter and spring.

The city will issue two warnings before filing a criminal complaint against the homeowner, taking them to court. In Ridgecrest alone in the past couple of weeks, there have been at least four criminal complaints filed against homeowners who are not cleaning their yards.

The city says it’s up to the inspector’s discretion, but the ordinance states weeds taller or wider than 4 inches are unacceptable. The city will try to help elderly or disabled homeowners figure out a solution to keep up with their yards.