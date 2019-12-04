City receives $1.2M for Rail Yards redevelopment

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE)- A historic site in Albuquerque is getting closer to officially being restored.

On Wednesday, federal officials presented the city with a $1.2 million grant for the redevelopment of the Rail Yards. The money is going towards improving the streetscape to connect the Rail Yards to downtown and surrounding neighborhoods and make utility improvements so the city can start leasing out the structure.

“We’re targeting this part of Albuquerque as the mayor has as well to catalyze to stimulate private sector investments so jobs can be created here and of course create better housing, better incomes, and really a more stable economic environment here,” said U.S. Assistant Secretary of Commerce John Fleming.

For the past year, the city has been working to prepare the site for development. Construction to the parking lot and outdoor plaza have been completed.