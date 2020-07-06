City puts up signs in northwest Albuquerque to better protect children

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) – New signs in a northwest Albuquerque neighborhood aim to make streets safer for children. Signs that read “Children at Play” and include the speed limit went up in a neighborhood near Coors Bypass and Ellison.

Residents started a petition about six months ago for the signs. Neighbors are also asking for speed bumps in the area.

One resident told KRQE News 13 they have had a few close calls and they want to protect the children in the area. “Sometimes the guests that come and visit tend to speed a lot faster than they should be going in such a tight area,” said resident John Baca. “They kinda zoom through here and hen the kids are outside playing there’s no time to stop.”

The signs cost $1,700 and City Councilor Cynthia Borrego paid or them with her set-aside funds.