Albuquerque Public Schools says a student brought a gun to nearly every high school in the district last school year. So can a multi-million dollar expansion of a program aimed at preventing gun violence in schools help solve the problem of teens with guns in Albuquerque?

“The question is so what do we do with these children who may be involved with firearms or have firearms,” said Albuquerque Mayor Tim Keller.

Prompted by Friday’s shooting, that killed a student in the Atrisco Heritage Academy parking lot. The city and APS are doubling down on expanding what they call the violence intervention program or VIP. “We’re providing that adult stable figure and then we’re providing a peer group so they can actually have that sense of community and actually that sense of family is really what it comes down to,” said Keller.

The school-based version of the program launched at West Mesa High late last year putting intervention specialists with students who are deemed “high risk” whether that’s due to fighting and other violence or trouble at home. “As soon as school starts I’ll have kids trickle in all day, might have got in a fight with mom and dad maybe just woke up on the wrong side of the bed,” said intervention specialist, Mike Parra.

At West Mesa, 35 teens have been referred to the program. Of those teens, the city has seen a 50 to 80% reduction in new offenses. “A senior for example who had both major and minor offenses and have not re-offended and their GPA actually went from .33 to 3.14 in the program,” said Keller.

The city is now partnering with APS to try to expand VIP to all thirteen APS high schools. We asked if leaders think the program could have prevented the Atrisco Heritage shooting.

“The mentorship that Mike provides and that the program provides builds it to a situation where they are not doing that and if they are not bringing a gun to school then things like the tragedy at Atrisco Heritage last Friday aren’t occurring,” said ACS Deputy Director, Jeffrey Bustamante.

The city says it would cost around $6 million to implement the program district-wide. Schools like Manzano, Del Norte, and Atrisco Heritage would be some of the first schools to have the program in place if approved.