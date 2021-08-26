City pushes forward aquatic center plans at North Domingo Baca Park

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) – City officials say they are moving forward with plans for an aquatic center at North Domingo Baca Park. The city says there are four options for the project ranging from a smaller outdoor only design to a larger indoor design.

Depending on what option is picked, the estimated cost is between $12 million to $30 million. Neighbors have been pushing for it for years and have grown frustrated with the delays. “This is certainly something on the table as one of our top-tier projects that we need to get done,” said Mayor Tim Keller.

There is about $7 million already set aside for the aquatic center and more funding could be raised if voters approve bongs in November. Construction for the aquatic center could begin in 2023.

