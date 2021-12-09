City purchases land in Northwest Albuquerque to slow development

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) – The city is in the final stages of buying a huge plot of land on the west side, to curb the rush of development around the Petroglyphs. In the past decade, hundreds of homes have gone up in the area. The recent purchase will stop any future development on sixty acres bordering the Petroglyph National monument.

It’s been a concern for years, homeowners in far Northwest Albuquerque worrying developments are taking over. A city map showing development over the years gives us a good idea of how many subdivisions have been built in the area near Paseo and Unser, over the past two decades.

The satellite image from 2002 shows a mostly deserted area, but a Google Satellite image from this year paints a much different image, a lot more homes have gone up and more are still being built. Now to expand Albuquerque’s Open Spaces the City has purchased La Cuentista, a 60-acre parcel of land near Paseo and Kimmick, that butts up against the Petroglyph National Monument.

“As development continues to grow out there, protecting and buffering the monument is really important,” said Colleen McRoberts, the Superintendent of the City’s Open Space Division.

City Councilor Cynthia Borrego says the 60-acre purchase will also enhance the quality of life for people living in the area. “People will want to live in areas where they have more amenities and more recreational opportunities,” said Borrego.

The land was purchased in three installments, totaling more than $1-Million. The final payment is scheduled for March of next year. Once the purchase is complete they’ll work on connecting the existing trail system to the area. The City purchased 37 of the 60 acres, the owner donated the rest.