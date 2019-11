ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE)- Changes could soon be coming to Albuquerque’s Bear Canyon Open Space.

The city unveiled its management plans for the 170-acre stretch from the Foothills to Juan Tabo. One goal of the project is to reroute several trails, especially one in danger of eroding, into the arroyo.

Plans also include adding new fencing. City staff is accepting public comments now through December with a final meeting being held in January to roll out final plans.