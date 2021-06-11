City presents ‘One Albuquerque’ awards in person

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) – Friday was the first time in 18 months, the city handed out its awards in person. Employees from Doyle Roofing earned the ‘One Albuquerque’ awards. The men were working on a roof recently when they noticed another home caught on fire.

They alerted the residents and helped them get to safety. Meanwhile, the volunteer of the month award went to Sam Teran for his work with refugees. “I want to really highlight our refugee families, who are wonderful members of our community and they have really enriched my life and I am glad that they are a part of my community,” said Teran.

Each award recipient received a certificate and a pin.