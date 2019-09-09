City pledges to reevaluate busy Albuquerque intersection

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) – The city says it will take another look at the signal at what’s quickly becoming a very busy Albuquerque intersection.

Getting onto Juan Tabo from Copper gets tricky during the morning rush hour, now that there’s a Starbucks on the corner. With no turn arrow, drivers are often left to wait several cycles before being able to get onto Juan Tabo.

To add to drivers’ frustration, construction of a gas station is underway on the opposite corner, which will increase traffic even more. The city says it will conduct a study once the gas station is open to see what changes, if any, need to be made.