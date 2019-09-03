City partners with national group to recruit bone marrow donors

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) – A new city partnership is offering hope to local kids with cancer.

“Be the Match” is a donor campaign operated by the National Marrow Donor Program. In honor of Childhood Cancer Awareness Month, they’re helping connect sick kids with a potential bone marrow match in Albuquerque.

Doctors say they want everyone to be a donor but are in serious need of Hispanic and Native American donations. They’re reminding people that by becoming a donor, they become a cure.

“Ideally, we would love to be able to provide all the children with the best match possible so they can have the best outcome as possible,” Dr. Jessica Valdez said.

If you’re between the ages of 18 and 44, you can register online to become a donor. To register, click here.