City partners with local fire rescue; coast guard for River Safety Day

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) – City officials are encouraging Albuquerque residents to stay safe on and around the Rio Grande River. The city partnered with Bernalillo County Fire Rescue and the U.S. Coast Guard for River Safety Day on Saturday.

Story continues below

While the Rio Grande may look calm, they say there are dangers out there. They reminded people to use life jackets whenever kayaking or paddling, and also encouraged everyone to get swim lessons.

“If you have gone through formal swimming lessons, the chances of you drowning is reduced by 85%. So that alone is more than enough incentive to buy $35 for two weeks of lessons,” said Josh Herbert, Aquatics Division Manager at the city’s Parks and Recreation Department.

Those interested in swim lessons can do so on the city’s website.