1  of  2
Live Now
Coronavirus task force holds briefing at White House WATCH KRQE NEWS 13 AT 4:00PM

City ordered to pay attorneys’ fees, costs over Pedestrian Safety Ordinance lawsuit

Local News

by: KRQE Media

Posted: / Updated:

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) – The city of Albuquerque must pay thousands in attorney fees because of its Pedestrian Safety Ordinance.

Last year, the American Civil Liberty Union won its lawsuit claiming the ordinance which focused on people standing on sidewalks and medians as a thinly-veiled attempt to crack down on panhandlers and infringed on free speech.

A federal judge rules the ordinance unconstitutional. Judge Robert Brack has now ordered the city to pay more than $297,000 in attorney’s fees and $7,100 for other costs.

The city is still working to figure out the best way to tackle panhandling. They’re still encouraging people to give money to organizations that help the homeless instead of directly to panhandlers.

Copyright 2020 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Latest Video

Now Trending on KRQE.com

Video Forecast

Grant's Monday Evening Forecast

Thumbnail for the video titled "Grant's Monday Evening Forecast"
More Weather Video Forecast

Don't Miss

More Don't Miss

The Series Ep2: Social Pressure ➞