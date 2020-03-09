City ordered to pay attorneys’ fees, costs over Pedestrian Safety Ordinance lawsuit

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) – The city of Albuquerque must pay thousands in attorney fees because of its Pedestrian Safety Ordinance.

Last year, the American Civil Liberty Union won its lawsuit claiming the ordinance which focused on people standing on sidewalks and medians as a thinly-veiled attempt to crack down on panhandlers and infringed on free speech.

A federal judge rules the ordinance unconstitutional. Judge Robert Brack has now ordered the city to pay more than $297,000 in attorney’s fees and $7,100 for other costs.

The city is still working to figure out the best way to tackle panhandling. They’re still encouraging people to give money to organizations that help the homeless instead of directly to panhandlers.