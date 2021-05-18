City opens vet clinic for lower-income pet owners

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) – Albuquerque Animal Welfare is working to give thousands of pets basic veterinary care no matter what their owners can afford. The city is opening a clinic within the next couple of months aimed at lower-income pet owners.

The idea started with the mobile ‘We Care’ clinics, which the city started sending into underserved communities last year offering free shots and preventative care. “There has really been interest in having a more brick-and-mortar clinic for the community, that allowed for community members who really care about their animals to get the services they needed but usually couldn’t afford,” said Carolyn Ortega, the director of the Animal Welfare Department.

The facility near Eubank and I-40 will offer more services than the mobile clinics can like spaying and neutering. Animal Welfare says it’s expected to serve as many as 5,000 pets within the first year. At first, care vouchers will be awarded based on financial need with plans to open services to even more families later through a sliding payment scale.