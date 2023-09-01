ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) – There’s a new spot for kids to cool off this Labor Day holiday. The city celebrated the grand opening of a splash pad at North Domingo Baca Park. It’s the latest development in the ongoing effort to renovate the area and the first for the long-anticipated aquatic center.

The city has four other splash pads and they’re all popular. “We have seen the community flock around these splash pads, and I’m so excited to offer this splash pad today and moving forward through the end of Balloon Fiesta. The city has four other splash pads and they’re all popular,” said Josh Herbert, Aquatics Division Manager.

As for the rest of the aquatics center, the city said it will put out a request for proposals once the design is finished. The city hopes to break ground sometime this winter. The other pools will be open all holiday weekend long.