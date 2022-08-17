ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) – The City of Albuquerque announced Wednesday the official closure of Coronado Park. A press conference with city officials will be held at 4:00 p.m. and will be streamed on this page.

Mayor Tim Keller announced the park would be closed in August. The decision has drawn mixed reactions and even a petition from the New Mexico Coalition to End Homelessness. They were calling on the city to delay the closure.

Wednesday’s press conference will include people from the Albuquerque Community sAfety Department, the Albuquerque Police Department, the Family and Community Services Department, and the Parks and Recreation Department.