City officials to announce plans for summer events, fireworks

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) – City officials will announce their plans for Fourth of July fireworks and other various summer events Thursday. The news conference is slated to start at 1 p.m. KRQE News 13 will stream the conference live on this page.

Also during the meeting, officials are expected to talk about firework safety. Mayor Tim Keller, Director of CABQ Parks and Recreation Dave Simon, Deputy Director of Arts and Culture Hakim Bellamy, Albuquerque Fire Marshal Kris Romero and Bernalillo County Fire Department Deputy Chief Zach Lardy are expected to talk.

The news conference comes after the governor issued an executive order urging New Mexico cities and counties to consider a ban on the selling of fireworks. This is due to drought conditions currently happening throughout the state.