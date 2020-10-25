City officials seek to upgrade Pat Hurley Park community center

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) – A westside community center could soon offer more services. An application shows that the Parks and Recreation Department and the city’s Family and Community Services Departments want to more than double the size of the Joan Jones Community Center at Pat Hurley Park to nearly 12,000 square feet.

This will include adding a playground, nearby bike lanes off Yucca and an unpaved trail. The West Mesa Neighborhood Association treasurer says this expansion and updates are needed for local kids to use after school and for people to rent for family gatherings. “They’re going to put in a kitchen for people that just want to utilize their area and they can rent a space. I think it sounds like a good idea,” Treasurer Dee Silva said. A city planning board is expected to vote on the site plan on November 18.