City officials read books to children on YouTube channel during COVID-19 pandemic

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) – City Councilor Cynthia D. Borrego has launched a book reading project called Lavender Libros’. Community leaders and government administrators will read a children’s book on the Lavender Libros’ YouTube channel every Wednesday until the State Health Order is lifted.

Wednesday, May 6, Albuquerque Public Schools Superintendent Raquel Reedy read Delicious Hullabaloo by Pat Mora and illustrations done by Fransico Mora.

Rio Rancho Mayor Gregg Hull, Albuquerque City Councilor Klarissa Peña, and Albuquerque Bernalillo County Community Schools Executive Director Danette Townsend are just a few people expected to read books on the YouTube page.