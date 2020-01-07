City officials officially launch ‘One Albuquerque Fund’

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) – The City of Albuquerque has officially announced the launch of its One Albuquerque Fund.

The fund takes in donations from the community for a number of initiatives. Mayor Keller says the program is made up of four categories: police recruiting, homelessness, job training and youth opportunities.

“These are tangible, small ways people can help and we can demonstrate results in the short term, and that’s what the One Albuquerque Fund is all about,” Mayor Tim Keller said.

About $200,000 has already been raised through the fund. On Tuesday, officials cut a $20,000 check for homeless initiatives and a $5,000 check for police recruiting.