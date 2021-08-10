City officials make improvements to crosswalks as students return to school

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) – The City of Albuquerque is improving school crosswalks ahead of the 2021 school year. On Tuesday officials announced that by the end of August, 75 crosswalks throughout Albuquerque will be improved.. Some of the improvements include new striped lines and updated ADA compliances. By the end of November, 37 crosswalks on the city’s list are expected to be restriped.

The Albuquerque Police Department Traffic Unit also is reminding drivers to follow posted speed limits around schools. In Albuquerque, the speed limit in elementary school zones is 15 mph. Middle and high school zones are 25 mph. APS says violators of these school zone speed limits could face hefty fines.

On Monday, Albuquerque Public Schools addressed how schools will operate under the latest COVID-19 guidelines. The 2021-22 school year begins Wednesday, August 11, 2021 for all schools in APS. Along with universal mask wearing for all students, students can expect to see some changes with how schools treat positive COVID cases and other moderate adjustments to things like windows, water fountains, and meal service.