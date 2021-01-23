City officials give public opportunity to meet police chief candidates Saturday

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) – On Saturday, January 23, at 1:30 p.m., Albuquerque Mayor Tim Keller – along with city leaders and a consultant for the hiring process for Chief of Police – will introduce the top three finalists for the position of chief during a public webinar. The webinar will stream on this page.

Resumes of the candidates for the position of Chief of Police are available on the City of Albuquerque website. According to a press release, the city has received nearly 2,300 responses to an online survey and has hosted more than 40 community input sessions over the past few months. The public is encouraged to provide input on the search process by emailing the city directly at chiefsearchinput@cabq.gov.